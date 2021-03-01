The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon partnering with local restaurants to raise awareness and support ‘Dine United’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is partnering with several local restaurants to raise awareness and support through their annual ‘Dine United’ campaign.

3/2 – Jason’s Deli (Wolflin location) – 10am-8pm

3/3 – Walk On’s – All Day

3/9 – La Fiesta (both locations) – All Day

3/12 – Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – All Day

3/19 – Sonic – All Day

3/22 – Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner – 4pm-Close

3/29 – Chipotle – 5pm-8pm (use promo code when ordering online or app – QKYWP8W)

3/30 – Chick-fil-A on Georgia – 5pm-8pm (Drive-Thru only)

United Way of Amarillo and Canyon said to please mention “United Way” when ordering. This includes dine in and carry out.

