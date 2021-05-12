The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon has new online directory of mental health resources

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon has a new online directory of mental health resources.

On panhandlementalhealthguide.org they have interviews with representatives from Superior Health Plans, their launch partner and the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance, the creator of the Panhandle Mental Health Guide.

In honor of this month being mental awareness month we wanted to you know raise awareness regarding this new tool we made possible for the community its called panhandlementalhealthguide.org it is a website that has a resource directory which lists all of the services in our 27 county region,” said Shree Veeramacheneni.

According to a 2019 assessment by the Amarillo Public Health Department, mental and behavioral health patients are one of the top three populations whose healthcare needs are not being addressed adequately.