Photo via United Way of Amarillo & Canyon Facebook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon received more than $50,000 from the United Family.

United Supermarkets presented the United Way that check on Sept. 17.

The United Family raised $500,000 through their Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament and that money will go to 28 United Way chapters.

Other organizations in the area will receive a portion of the $500,000.