The United Family presented ‘2021 Grocer of the Year’ by Texas Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family has plenty to celebrate as they were recognized for its dedication during the pandemic, with the “2021 Grocer of the Year” award, according to a press release by The United Family.

Presented at the annual Texas Retailers Association (TRA) Forum event in Austin on Wednesday, Oct. 26, executive team members Sidney Hopper, Robert Taylor, and Mandy Tomlin were present at the forum to accept the award on behalf on The United Family, the release said.



The United Family team members accept the “2021 Grocer of the Year” award at the TRA annual Forum.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Retailers Association as the 2021 Grocer of the Year in Texas,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “All retailers have dealt with unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months. However, I am particularly proud of all of our team members who have stepped up at every turn to face the adversity presented by the pandemic. This award is a testament to them and the impact they have had on our guests and the communities we serve.”

The release added that State Senator Charles Perry, District 28, was recognized by the group for his “leadership in the Texas Senate and his advocacy for Texas retail businesses.

“The United Family has been a phenomenal partner of the TRA as well as an instrumental part in advocating for all Texas retailers,” said Gary Huddleston, grocery industry consultant for the TRA. “They have also supported the goals of the TRA education foundation by making grassroots donations to local schools. In summary, The United Family is a great Texas-based company with great customer service as big as Texas.”

The release stated that since 1926 members of the TRA have represented the retail industry throughout Texas.