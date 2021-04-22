The United Family wants to remind guest of impact of switching to reusable grocery bags

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said that using reusable bags instead of single-use plastic can make a difference for the environment.

The United Family said in the United States nearly 100 billion plastic bags are used each year; with the average person using between 350 and 500. That according to ReuseThisBag.com.

At United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos, guests are incentivized to replace their plastic bags with reusable bags for a small discount of 5 cents per reusable bag at checkout.

Guests can even use their own reusable bags when getting curbside groceries through StreetSide said the United Family.