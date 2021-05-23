The United Family updates mask policy for fully vaccinated employees, customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets has updated its mask policy in response to updated guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. On Friday, United said fully vaccinated customers and employees would be allowed to go without masks. The update was effective immediately.

United employees who have not been vaccinated however, will still be required to wear masks, according to company officials. Non-vaccinated customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

The full statement from the United Family below:

“After careful consideration of the updated CDC guidelines, as of today, we will no longer require face coverings for our guests and team members who are fully vaccinated, unless state or local mandates dictate otherwise. The health and safety of our team and our guests is our highest priority, so masks or face coverings will be required for team members and strongly encouraged for guests who are not vaccinated while in our stores.”