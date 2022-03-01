AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos are set to host a hiring event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4 in Amarillo.

According to a news release from The United Family, those interested in becoming a team member can text “UNITEDJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS / AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can show up for an on-the-spot interview during the three-day hiring event.

New hires that join the food service team are eligible for a $250 sign-on bonus, while full-time food service managers are eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus, the release explained. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”

In addition, new team members will have access to benefits which include grocery discounts, paid time-off, leadership programs, college savings opportunities, and more.