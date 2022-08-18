LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the United Family announced that they will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. The events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20 at United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos across Texas.

According to a United Family news release, possible team members that cannot show up at any store location can text “UNITEDJOBS or MARKETSTREETJOBS or AMIGOSJOBS” to 433-00 to apply.

Officials said guests that can show up at any store location can expect an on-the-spot interview during this two-day hiring event. Officials said team members have access to benefits of The United Family like grocery discounts, paid time off, leadership programs, and college savings opportunities.

“There has never been a better time to join The United Family,” said Shannon Miller, executive vice president of talent management for The United Family. “We have opportunities all across our company for people to take advantage of. Whether you are looking for a part-time job for a little extra money or a long-term job, we have options for you and would love to have you on our team.”

Officials added that there is a $500 sign-on bonus for applicants who are hired into a food service management position. The United Family said applicants who possibly receive a job offer can start shifts as early as next week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.