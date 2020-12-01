The United Family to donate one dollar to local food banks for each flu shot during December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United Family has announced that during December, it will donate one dollar to local food banks for each flu shot given across all markets throughout the month.

The United Family says it made the decision to do this fundraiser to both help encourage participation in flu shots during the year’s flu season, as well as to help food banks in its areas of operation combat food insecurity during the holiday season.

Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family, said this promotion will include all pharmacy locations in United Supermarkets, Market Streets, Amigos, and Albertsons Markets.

“We hope our guests will take advantage of this promotion throughout the month of December,” Purser said. “It will be a really easy way for people to not only help themselves stay healthy but also a way to help a neighbor.”

The promotion is set to run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, and will benefit food banks in the local areas where the funds are raised.

The following food banks will be receiving donations:

  • High Plains Food Bank
  • South Plains Food Bank
  • Food Bank of West Central Texas
  • Roadrunner Food Bank
  • Santa Fe Food Depot
  • Concho Valley Regional Food Bank
  • Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

