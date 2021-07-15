The United Family to donate more than 21,000 rolls of toilet paper to the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family will donate 21,312 rolls of toilet paper to the High Plains Food Bank today, July 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the food bank on Ross, according to a press release from The United Family.

The United Family said that this donation is part of a larger donation of more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks across Texas and New Mexico.

Communities experienced a shortage of toilet paper because of the pandemic and according to the The United Family “the donation represents over a $90,000 value.”