AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that a donation of more than 50,000 pounds of apples will be made across Texas and New Mexico to various organization, with the High Plains Food Bank set to receive 4,800 pounds of apples at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to The United Family news release, “this donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets and Market Street as original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program,” sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington.

The program, The United Family detailed, was create by FirstFruits to help feed those in need while bringing attention to food insecurities in the United States.