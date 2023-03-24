AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family recently announced a company-wide two-day job fair set to begin on Friday for United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market stores across Texas and New Mexico.

According to officials with The United Family, the fair will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Those interested can text the words “UNITEDJOBS,” “MARKETSTREETJOBS,” “AMIGOSJOBS,” or “ABSJOBS” to 433-00, depending on the preferred job, to apply in advance. Applicants can also visit the job fair to receive an “on-the-spot interview,” detailed officials.

Interested individuals will have a chance to apply for a variety of part-time and full-time positions, and officials noted that those with food service or bakery experience should highlight that in their application. Hired employees can start within the week.

In addition, employees will have access to grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance benefits and more, explained officials.