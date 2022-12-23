AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All United Family stores across the Amarillo area will be closed on Christmas Day, according to officials with The United Family.

Officials detailed that stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

The United Family stores include, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos.

“As usual, we want to make sure all of our team members have the day off for Christmas,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “This tradition of closing on Christmas gives all team members the ability to spend important time with their families and friends.”

All stores will continue normal business hours through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, officials noted.