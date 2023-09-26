AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the fall season arrives, accompanied by the flu season, The United Family pharmacies are stocking up on vaccines for communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Officials with The United Family noted that United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos locations are prepared to administer flu vaccines along with the new seasonal COVID-19 vaccines, and the RSV vaccine.

“From the flu vaccine to the new RSV vaccine to the latest COVID-19 vaccine, our teams are prepared to make sure guests and their families are ready for the fall and winter,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “With the prediction of another early flu and respiratory illness season, it remains imperative for guests to seek out their flu shots as well as other immunizations as early as possible.”

Along with the CDC, United Family pharmacists recommended a seasonal flu shot for individuals of all ages. Officials noted that most insurance providers cover the cost of the flu shot but it does have an out-of-pocket cost for individuals without insurance.

Officials added that the COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 years old or older if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine.

Shingles, Tetanus, Pneumonia, HPC, Meningitis, Hep A, Hep B and other vaccines will also be available for The United Family customers, officials said.

The United Family reminded communities that an insurance card will be required upon their visit and that customers can walk in, call to schedule an appointment, or use the online scheduler to book an appointment at a nearby location.

Visit the CDC website for further information on the flu season.