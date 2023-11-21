AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family reminded the public that all of its community stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular business hours on Friday.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said in a The United Family release that “this tradition of closing on Thanksgiving gives all team members the ability to spend time with their families and friends.”

“As usual, we want to make sure all of our team members have the day off for Thanksgiving,” said Hopper. “We do this each year so they can enjoy a well-deserved day of rest.”

The United Family stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons, and Amigos locations.