The United Family releases statement concerning end of mandatory mask order in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Customers who shop at The United Family stores in Texas (including Market Street, United Supermarkets, Albertsons Market and Amigos) will no longer be required to wear a mask beginning March 10, a company spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com.

However, the company is encouraging guests to continue wearing them.

Employees will continue to wear masks.

“We are thankful the number of COVID cases in Texas are on a downward trend. The United Family of stores will do our part in staying diligent in our cleaning protocols, as well as having our team members continue to wear masks.,” a statement said in part.

The company said they will re-evaluate their COVID-19 practices in mid-April.

“We encourage our guests to continue following the COVID safety protocols that have contributed to the decline in COVID cases.”

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that current COVID-19 executive orders in place would be rescinded on Wednesday, March 10.

All businesses will be allowed to reopen at 100-percent capacity and the statewide mandatory mask order will end at that time.

