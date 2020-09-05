The United Family participates in “Aisles of Smiles” campaign to fight Muscular Dystrophy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — United is once again participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles.

The campaign is used to raise money in the fight against neuromuscular disease. Guests will be able to buy qualifying products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags. A portion of the sale on these specific products will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cure for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

Guests also have the option to make a donation at the register of any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos or United Express locations.

United said the funds raised will go support people and families in the area where they were raised.

Tony Crumpton, CMO of the United Family said, “We are so proud to once again offer our guests an opportunity to help others just by making their everyday purchases. The Aisles of Smiles campaign makes a profound impact and difference for so many people. We ask our guests to be on the lookout for the tags once again.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: