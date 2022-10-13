AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The United Family announced that stores across Texas and New Mexico are ready to administer flu vaccines along with the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Officials detailed that health experts are anticipating a severe flu season as the cold weather slowly moves in with pharmacy teams at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos now equipped to administer the vaccines.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-variant,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “With the prediction of a bad flu season, we made sure we are stocked up and ready to serve guests across all of our communities.”

According to officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with The United Family recommend, that adults get both the flu shot along with the COVID booster as its safe to get them in one visit.

All COVID-19 vaccines will be available to eligible guests at no cost, officials said. Officials noted that the flu shot is usually free through insurance providers but there is an out-of-pocket cost for those who do not have insurance.

In addition to the flu shot, the Shingles, Tetanus, Pneumonia, HPC, Meningitis, Hep A, and Hep B shot will be available. Officials advised guests that pharmacists will require a guest I.D. card and insurance card at their appointment.

Guests have the option to walk-in, call to make an appointment or make an appointment online at available locations.

In a special offer, officials said that The United Family locations will offer customers 10% off their grocery purchase, up to $100, for every vaccine received along with a free digital vaccine record.



