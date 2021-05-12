The United Family now offering Pfizer vaccine in all Texas store pharmacy locations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced they are now offering the Pfizer vaccine at all locations with a store pharmacy for individuals 12 and older.
The United Family said the doses are available for walk-in appointments or scheduled appointments.
Depending on their needs, guests can use the online scheduler to book an appointment or call their local pharmacy to book an appointment over the phone or locate a particular type of vaccine in their area.
While Pfizer will be an option at all locations, guests should have access to every available vaccine option including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. For additional questions, contact the Pharmacy Help Desk at 866-277-2843.
Beginning May 16, guests will be able to see what type of vaccine they are signing up for on the online scheduler. Until then, the guest can ask the pharmacist at their preferred store about availability.
