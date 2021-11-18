The United Family marks National Diabetes Month with health advice and options

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said each November is National Diabetes Month and is used to bring attention to the nearly 35 million U.S. adults who are dealing with the disease, that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United Family said its dietitian team is marking the month by offering health advice, recipes, and food options across its stores.

Brenda Garcia, a registered dietitian and health & wellness manager for The United Family, said that while there are several risk factors associated with developing diabetes, like being overweight, smoking, or having a sedentary lifestyle, there are many things that can be done to help control, slow, or even stop the onset of type 2 diabetes.

“It’s not a one size fits all question as each case is unique but we do see some general patterns,” Garcia said. “Most people can definitely manage their risk by building a healthy lifestyle now. Food choices, exercise and healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way to helping your body be where it needs to be.”

To help customers with their food choices, The United Family said, Garcia and her nutrition team are always working to help develop healthy options in its stores and easier ways for customers to find those options.

“As guests go down the aisles of our stores or our ReadyMeals case, they’ll notice some special tags,” said Taylor Sutton, corporate dietitian for The United Family. “These tags have either a picture of me or a picture of Brenda and they say ‘Dietitian Top Pick.’ If you see that tag, you can trust that it is good choice for you to grab.”

The United Family also said there are also updates on its nutrition team’s blog for nutritious recipes.