AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced in a press release the start of “Road Trip to Your Health” which is a company-wide, health-focused event from June 22 to June 28 at United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations.

The event will include a week full of fun where guests can win prizes, gain bonus rewards, and “explore how food choices can have a significant impact on their well-being,” stated The United Family.

Guests, the United Family added, will have the chance to win a $1,500 store gift card as they take on challenges like interacting on social media, answering digital trivia questions, and tracking down codes. Also, bonus reward points can be won and used for up to a $1 off gas discount at United Express fuel stations.

The United Family detailed that from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 25, stores will offer special health screenings and in select locations, guests will be able to interact with healthcare partners and get information about their health.

“Once guests sign up for our Road Trip to Your Health program, they will be able to participate in dozens of fun activities around the store that will not only educate them on some of the incredible services we provide, but also how food can do your body good,” said Brenda Garcia, health & wellness manager and registered dietitian for The United Family. “Not only do we hope guests enjoy all of the fun we have stashed around the store, but we hope they also take advantage of the special health fairs on June 25.”