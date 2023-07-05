AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced it is launching a “donate-at-the-register campaign” to raise funds for disaster relief in the Panhandle following severe weather, flooding and tornados.

Starting July 5 and through July 18, customers of United Family stores can donate at the register to help with disaster relief in the Panhandle.

“We are devasted when it comes to the destruction left by severe weather events across our communities and region,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “As we worked to respond to these communities with aid and other assistance in the immediate aftermath of the storms, we are now looking to do something more. We hope this fundraiser will get assistance to those in our communities who need it most.”

The United Family said all proceeds raised will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Community Foundation of West Texas to help people who were affected by severe weather, flooding, and tornados.

The fundraising campaign will run in all United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations from Lubbock to Amarillo.

The United Family said it will match the first $10,000 donated by its customers.