The United Family launches “Aisles of Smiles” campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced it is participating in the “Aisles of Smiles” campaign to help fight muscular dystrophy.

The United Family said it will participate in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign to raise money in the fight against neuromuscular disease. All United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations will participate from September 8 through September 28.

To get involved in the campaign, the United Family said its guest can buy qualifying products marked with Aisles of Smiles tags across the stores. A portion of the sale on these specific products will go to support MDA’s research on treatments and cure for muscular dystrophy as well as other neuromuscular diseases.

“This is such a cool opportunity for us and our guests to help people all by just purchasing everyday

items,” said Chris James, COO of the United Family. “The Aisles of Smiles campaign makes a

profound impact and difference for so many people. We hope our guests to be on the lookout for the

tags around the stores as they shop.”