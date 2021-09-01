The United Family has raised $500,000 through 30th annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic

The United Family raises $500,000 through 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, helps 28 United Way chapters fulfill mission – Amarillo Area United Way received $57,459 – courtesy the United Family

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family has raised $500,000, for 28 United Way chapters, through its 30th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament.

The United Family said it presented the checks to the 28 United Way chapters at a recognition event on Sunday, August 29.

Of the 500,000 total, the Amarillo Area United Way received $57,459.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic event for our company and its mission of giving back to our communities,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

Since its inception in 1991, the United Family said the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $5,000,000 for non-profit organizations across The United Family’s trade areas.