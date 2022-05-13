AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that a company wide campaign with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital is set to kick-off at 11:30 a.m. on May 16 at the United Supermarket located at 5807 SW 45th Ave.

Customers will be able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout and, according to children’s miracle, the campaign will run from May 16 through May 31. The proceeds will go directly to support Children’s Miracle Network in the communities where the money was raised.