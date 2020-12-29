The United Family begins distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in its pharmacies for healthcare providers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family announced that they have began the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in several of its pharmacies.
According to The United Family, during the first phase of the CDC vaccine rollout each United Family site will work with its community to immunize only healthcare providers.
The United Family said an appointment is required.
