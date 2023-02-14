AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the December 2022 and January winners for its Teachers On The Rise program.

Officials with The United Family detailed that December winners included the following:

Stacy Gjerde of Olsen Park Elementary (Amarillo ISD);

Autumn Gordon of Fannin Middle School (Amarillo ISD); and

Laura Smith of Amarillo High School (Amarillo ISD).

The following were the January winners of the program:

Melisa Jones of Travis Elementary (Pampa ISD);

Stacia Macklin of Panhandle Junior High (Panhandle ISD); and

Kylee Armenta of Pampa High School (Pampa ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a few months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations this spring,” said Shane Sumrow, the director of Teachers On The Rise. “We only have four more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”

Officials noted that the winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, a $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a Mrs Baird’s gift basket full of treats. The students who nominated the winning teachers received a $50 American Express gift card.

The Teacher on the Rise program, according to officials, was sponsored by Kids Incorporated.

Interested students can nominate a teacher for the program here.