The Top 4 High Plains Stories of 2018

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - 2018 was a wild year for weather and politics on the High Plains, and a big year when it came to announcements.

#4 - Reagor Dykes:

In what came as a shock for customers across the High Plains, Reagor Dykes Auto Group files for bankruptcy.

It started in July when Ford Motor Credit Company sued Reagor Dykes for defaulting on more than $40 million worth of cars.

Since then, 11 Reagor Dykes companies have filed for bankruptcy. During the ongoing court battle between the car dealership and multiple other entities, customers have been left without titles.

#3 - Wildfires:

2018 started on a dry note in the Texas Panhandle, leading to fires sparking across the area.

At the beginning of the year, drought conditions were so extreme, leading to fires scorching land and even threatening the hospital district in Amarillo.

Things changed in November when Amarillo saw the first measurable snowfall in 560 days.

The snow broke single day snowfall records.

The year ended with more of an El Nino outlook with much more moisture headed for our area in 2019.

#2 - Politics:

Leading up to the 2018 primary elections, a Senate and two House seats were up for grabs.

Empower Texans, a political action committee, was working to get all of the local incumbents out of office.

The incumbents, Representative Ken King, Representative Four Price, and Senator Kel Seliger, won their races.

When it came to the midterms, the High Plains saw several candidates making stops, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

The year ended with local candidates announcing their plans for the municipal elections.

#1 - The Amarillo Sod Poodles:

What was maybe the most controversial and talked about story this year was the announcement of Amarillo's new professional baseball team's name, The Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Amarillo Professional Baseball released five potential names for the new team coming to Amarillo in 2019. The choices were the Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters, Jerky, Long Haulers, or Sod Poodles.

People quickly took to social media to voice their opinions. Some excited but some saying it was a swing and a miss.

The team name has led to merchandise being purchased in all 50 states.

The Sod Poodles will hit the field in April 2019.

Some honorable mentions for the top stories from our area include the conviction of Jeremy Spielbauer. He was found guilty and sentenced to life for the murder of his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.

Another big story, the arrest of Sunray's former chief of police Timothy Dean along with his wife Charlene Childers and former Sunray officer Bron Bohler. The three were arrested in connection to the double murders of childer's ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend in Sodus, New York.

The euthanization of a dog at Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare also made headlines this year. The dog nicknamed "G-7", a pregnant pit bull was euthanized in May. The dog had reportedly attacked a homeowner twice, leading up to the euthanization. That led to several protests and meetings at city hall.

A story that literally shook Amarillo, was a 4.0 earthquake that hit just north of town. The earthquake did not cause any damage but did confuse many residents.