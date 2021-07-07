The Texas Water Development Board approves $1 million agricultural water conservation loan for the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Developmental Board approved a $1 million agricultural water conservation loan for the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District.

The districts include Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Hutchinson, Potter, Roberts, and Wheeler counties.

The funds will provide loans to area farmers for purchase of irrigation systems.

Those loans will aim to improve water use efficiency.

