TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Developmental Board approved a $1 million agricultural water conservation loan for the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District.
The districts include Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Hutchinson, Potter, Roberts, and Wheeler counties.
The funds will provide loans to area farmers for purchase of irrigation systems.
Those loans will aim to improve water use efficiency.
- Tropical Storm Elsa kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
- High Plains Food Bank hosting Dumas’ Commodity Supplemental Food Program registration and distribution
- The Texas Water Development Board approves $1 million agricultural water conservation loan for the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District
- Recent rainfall has contributed to the water capacity of playa lakes
- Husband and wife pastors devoted to ministering migrants in ‘high-risk’ camp in Reynosa