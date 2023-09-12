AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo said a repair project has started for the Buchanan Street underpass between S.E. 2nd Ave. and N.W. 1st Ave.

The city said the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started the repair project and will install a new concrete road surface.

“TxDOT owns the road and right-of-way, while the City of Amarillo has a maintenance agreement with TxDOT for the roadway,” said the city in a news release.

The city said the underpass was closed in July due to a water main break.

Officials said the costs of the repair project are not yet finalized. The repair project will take 45-60 days depending on weather conditions.