The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will move inmates from the Neal Unit to other region facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said they are beginning the process of temporarily putting inmates from the Gurney Unit and the Neal Unit into nearby facilities within the region of those units.

This move is due to statewide decreased inmate populations.

According to the TDCJ in 2011 there were about 156,000 inmates within the TDCJ, and since January 2020 the number of individuals entering the system has decreased by approximately 18,000. The population of approximately 122,000 in the system is the lowest level since 1995.

The TDCJ said this decline makes it possible to temporarily consolidate staff and inmates from the Gurney and Neal Units without negatively affecting public safety.

The Gurney Unit and Neal Unit will be idled soon and be repopulated as the population of inamtes in the system returns to pre-covid levels.

The TDCJ said staff from the Gurney Unit will be deployed to the nearby Coffield, Michael, Powledge and Beto Units where vacancies are available, and staff from the Neal Unit will be deployed to the nearby Clements Unit which also has vacancies.