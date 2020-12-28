The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports the death of another employee in connection with COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice expects the closure to free up about $20 million in their budget. Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has reported the death of 58-year-old Correctional Officer V Phillip Holbert.

According to TDCJ, Holbert tested positive for COVID-19, and was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 15. His condition deteriorated and he was transferred University Medical Center in Lubbock where he died on Dec. 27.

“Phillip Holbert was a prime example of a TDCJ career officer who came to the agency in the spirit of service,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “TDCJ is a family and the thoughts and prayers of our family are with his family and friends now. He will always be remembered.”

Holbert had 24 years of service with TDCJ, 14 years as a Correctional Officer and was assigned to the Formby State Jail in Plainview.

TDCJ has had 29 employees who have died in connection with COVID-19.