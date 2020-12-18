The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported the death of an employee at the Roach Unit

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An employee at the Roach Unit died today in connection with COVID-19.
62-year-old Dorothy Caylor was a human resources specialist with 15 years of service at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
She tested positive on Dec. 1 and was admitted to the hospital.
TDCJ said 28 employees have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
