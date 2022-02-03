AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains digging out of the snow Thursday. Amarillo seeing three to four inches across the city.

While more than 40,000 Texans woke up Thursday morning without power, Xcel Energy Spokesman, Wes Reeves, said the High Plains saw a lower number of outages.

“Looking at the big picture, we’ve had probably fewer than 500 customers with sustained outages, just in the Amarillo area, and also looking into Eastern New Mexico,” said Reeves. “We’ve had enough power to meet the demand plus a nice reserve margin. Not only here but also in the whole Southwest Power Pool. So we’ve had a very good supply.”

Reeves said that number of outages is because we have not seen the conditions that cause outages.

“The ice, the high winds, the snow has been light. It hasn’t been real heavy. So really, outside of just being cold and uncomfortable, our system has maintained been maintained very well. Our reliability is very high right now,” said Reeves.

Golden Spread Electrical Cooperative also told MyHighPlains.com its gas generation fleet is performing as expected.

In addition to its renewable resources, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative’s gas generation fleet is performing as expected, and we have not experienced gas supply issues like those that occurred a year ago. Golden Spread prepared for the storm, has continued to monitor the situation, and will remain vigilant as effects of Winter Storm Landon begin to taper off tomorrow. Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Amid concerns about the state’s natural gas supply, Michael Gonzales with Atmos Energy said their system is also performing well.

“Our guys have been doing an outstanding job and have been monitoring our systems, and our system is performing. We have not experienced any issues at this time,” said Gonzales.

Both companies also said they took mindful steps to prepare for the storm.

“We’re always strategically looking out for the weather and making adjustments and focusing on priorities are any challenges that may come up,” said Gonzales.

“We’ve learned some valuable lessons and made sure we just move our folks ahead of time,” said Reeves.

While Reeves told MyHighPlains.com our area has not seen those outage-causing conditions, he did say that could change. The melting of ice and snow mixed with the near-zero temperatures may mean more localized outages Thursday night and Friday morning.

Both Xcel and Atmos urge customers to report any outages they have so they can work to restore service as soon as possible.