AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army of Amarillo said it will be taking digital donations at the Red Kettle this holiday season.

The Salvation Army said “Smart chips and QR codes have been added to the Red Kettle signs,”

in an effort to provide convenience for shoppers to donate digitally.

“No cash, no problem! The Salvation Army has integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo into donation options at the Red Kettle,” said Major Tex Ellis Jr. with The Salvation Army. “Fewer people carry cash these days and prefer the convenience of using their smartphones for giving. This technology simplifies the donation process and encourages people to contribute to The Salvation Army during Christmas and beyond!”

“The Salvation Army has an unwavering commitment to helping people in times of need, and the Red Kettle campaign is a critical source of funding that helps us meet that commitment,” said Ellis. “The funds the community generously gives to the Red Kettle ensures families do not have to make agonizing choices between basic needs like housing, food, and medical care.”

The SA said those wanting to support the Angel Tree program or volunteer can call 806-373-6631, visit the Salvation Army at 400 S Harrison Street or go to The Salvation Army of Amarillo website.