The Salvation Army prepares for ‘The Red Kettle Challenge’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army is preparing for its upcoming event “The Red Kettle Challenge.”

The SA said that the Red Kettle Challenge will be providing a new, online option that will let participants set up a virtual fundraiser to be part of the event.

“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area storefronts and retailers,” said Major Ernest Hull of The Salvation Army. “However, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes.

Participants can set a fundraiser goal and share the link to their kettle with friends and family.

The SA said those wanting to take the Red Kettle Challenge and set up a virtual kettle, can go to their website and select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting their kettle.

“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Hull.

Traditional Salvation Army red kettles will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve. Volunteers can select the location, day, and time they would like to ring here.

“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment again this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Hull.

In 2020, The Salvation Army in Amarillo said it raised $154,000 in kettles and its goal this year is $165,000.