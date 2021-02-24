The Salvation Army of Amarillo opens food pantry, aims to fight food insecurity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Salvation Army of Amarillo said it is proud to announce the grand opening of their food pantry. The SA will house an area aiming ‘to help the people of this community with an office totally dedicated to feeding people in the panhandle.’

The SA said that the pantry will hold nonperishable items such as canned-goods, pastas, and beans but also have a selection of frozen meats for clients to choose from. Clients that wish to use this resource will apply for eligibility and once they are approved, they will be able to receive an “emergency box” once a month.

The food will be donated by various group such as the Amarillo Food Bank and Tyson Foods to keep the shelves stocked, said the SA. The Salvation Army claimed they will purchase many items themselves.

The pantry was cited as made possible from the support of the Amarillo National Bank, credited in giving the SA a gift in kind to start the process.