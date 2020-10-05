The Salvation Army of Amarillo collaborate with restaurants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Salvation Army of Amarillo reports it is collaborating with restaurants around town to begin its Red Kettle Campaign.

Three restaurants in both October and November will be selling paper red kettles for The Salvation Army as they gear up for the holiday season. The paper kettles will be sold by servers for a donation to The Salvation Army.

This will be an introduction to the Red Kettle Campaign that happens every year on Christmas.

Officer Major Ernie Hull is celebrating his first Christmas this year in the Texas panhandle.

“I am excited to offer our neighbors an alternative way to support the work of The Salvation Army,” Hull said. “Our paper kettles will be available at a number of restaurants around the city, and offer a touchless way to donate. Your support helps The Salvation Army to provide for the needs of the less fortunate of our community. You can help to turn frowns upside down.”

October is reported to feature Bubba’s 33, Torchy’s Tacos, and the downtown location of Joe’s Taco selling kettles.

In November the paper kettles will be sold at Walk-on’s, Teddy Jack’s, and Logan’s Roadhouse.

The Red Kettle Campaign serves as one of the largest fundraisers for The Salvation Army in Amarillo, the group says, and supports a variety of programs and services including providing food, shelter, rental assistance, and respite for those in need.

