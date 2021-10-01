The Salvation Army needs volunteers for the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army announced it is looking for volunteers to help during the holiday season.

The Army said although it seems early for Christmas plans, they have been planning holiday programs for months. The organization informed as red kettles are starting to appear in front of stores and Angel Trees are being set up, they are in need of volunteers to help bring “the joys of Christmas” to the community.

Following are the volunteer opportunities the Salvation Army is currently offering in Amarillo:

Bell Ringer – From Nov. 12 to Dec. 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

The Salvation Army said this is one of their primary fundraiser events of the year. Every dollar collected benefits different services and programs offered throughout the year, such as “feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to disadvantaged children,” and more.

“This year, signing up and volunteering as a bell ringer is easier than ever!” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date, and time you would like to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are welcome.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army informed all bell ringers will receive daily PPE safety kits with mask, gloves, apron, and disinfectant.

Angel Tree Program – The organization said it will be able to give Christmas gifts to 1,500 children this year, thanks to the support from donors in the community. The organization said it needs volunteer help to manage Tree locations as well as to sort and distribute the gifts.

Serve Holidays Meals – The Salvation Army is looking for about 100 volunteers to help serve Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to nearly 300 people. Volunteers must sign up for 2 to 3 hours for each of the holiday meals.

The Army highlighted how the pandemic has led to a higher need and demand for shelter and meals. They said safety protocols are in place in all of their buildings, and all volunteers will be asked to “adhere to established program procedures.”

Those interested in ringing a bell can sign up here. Those interested in volunteering for Angel Tree and other opportunities must call the Salvation Army at 806-373-6631. For donations or information about other ways to help, visit the website.