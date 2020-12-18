The Salvation Army handed out gifts from their Angel Tree project today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today the Salvation Army handed out gifts from their Angel Tree project.

They were at the Sunset Center Plaza handing out the gifts earlier today.

The Angel Tree Program allows donors, families, and businesses to buy and personalize gifts for kids in need to make Christmas a little more cheerful.

“I always tell everybody we’re like Santa’s elves, we’re just helping out and trying to be that middle person to where if someone needs something, Salvation Army wants to be there to help them out and get them what they need. And we can’t do that without the people of Amarillo helping us out, to help them out,” said Quintin Marquez, Salvation Army Public Relations Manager.

This year the Salvation Army said they were able to collect toys, clothes, and other needs for more than 2,000 children.