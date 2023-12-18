AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army said it has six days left in its Red Kettle campaign and is asking to community to help reach its goal.

The Salvation Army said the “Red Kettle campaign” is falling behind with only six days remaining.

Officials said the 2023 goal is $130,000, and they have raised about $90,000 so far.

The Salvation Army said the annual Red Kettle Campaign is their primary fundraiser of the year.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2023 goal of raising $130,000. We have currently raised a little more than $90,000 with only six days of bell ringing left and are praying the community will make a special effort to give to The Salvation Army in the remaining days of the season,” said Major Tex Ellis Jr., of The Salvation Army. “The current economy has made it difficult for many families who have been forced to prioritize rent, bills, rising food costs and other expenses in their budget. The Salvation Army is here year-round to provide a hand up to those struggling each month and the money raised through the red kettles is essential to these services.”

The Salvation Army said it will continue to ring outside of stores through Saturday, Dec. 23

Donations can be made online here. Those interested in volunteering to ring the bell or serve holiday meals can call 806-373-6631, go to The Salvation Army building at 400 S Harrison Street, or go to The Salvation Army website.