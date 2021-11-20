The Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off in Amarillo, volunteers needed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army said its annual Angel Tree campaign will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Westgate Mall.

The organization said with the help of donors, the program will allow over 100,000 children in Texas to experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning.

“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children in families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever need a little extra support and assistance,” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

At Saturday’s kick-off event, there will be a performance by the Tascosa Choir and food donated by the Westgate Mall Chick-fil-a.

The Salvation Army said Angel Trees can be found at Westgate Mall and at Walmart Supercenters in Amarillo. Those trees are decorated with paper angels representing children and seniors who will benefit from the program.

“We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” said Hull.

The organization reminded that angels are available for adoption throughout November and December at the mall. They said in 2020, there were more than 2,000 angels available to be adopted, and they expect that number to be even higher in 2021.

The Salvation Army said gifts distribution will happen on Dec. 15 and 16 at Grace Church and they are in need of volunteers during November and December to help manage tree locations, sort items received, and distribute them. If you would like to help, you can call them at 806-373-6631 or visit their location on 400 S Harrison St. You can also learn about other ways to get involved on their website.