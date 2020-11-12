The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program begins Nov. 21

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Angel Tree Program, according to the Salvation Army, is one of the organization’s best known Christmas efforts. It plans to help over 100,000 children across Texas have gifts on Christmas.

“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year. With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance,” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”

The Salvation Army Angel Trees will be located at Westgate Mall and all Walmart Supercenters in Amarillo beginning on Nov. 21.

Described by the organization, the trees are decorated with paper angels that represent children or seniors who may not receive gifts at Christmas. “We are grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need.” said Hull.

The angels will be available for adoption throughout November and December at Westgate Mall. Last year, The Salvation Army reports over 1,000 angels were available for adoption in Amarillo, and this year they expect 2,000 children to be enrolled in the program. Gift distribution will take place at Rex Baxster, from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18.

“A brand-new way to support The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year is through Walmart Registry for Good,” said Hull. “Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Amarillo at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.”

Volunteers, says the organization, are needed throughout November and December to help manage Angel Tree locations and to sort and distribute received items.

More information can be gained by calling The Salvation Army at (806) 373-6631, or visiting at 400 S. Harrison Street.

Other ways to be involved can be found here.