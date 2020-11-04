The Salvation Army and Walmart work together this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Salvation Army has announced that they are working together with Walmart to help meet the level of need this holiday season, and aim to make it easier for people to help others.

The Salvation Army says, building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army aim to bring hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The Salvation Army continues, the economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year.

The Salvation Army reports, a recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May, and they aim to serve up to 155 percent more people with holiday assistance this year saying fundraising efforts are critical.

Both organizations say they are making it easier for customers to give to those in need.

“Across the country, we are seeing an unprecedented level of need this year, and we expect that to continue into the holiday season and beyond,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. “It’s through the support of the public and dedicated partners like Walmart that we are able to serve more than 23 million people in need each year. This year, as we continue to meet the high level of need, we’re particularly grateful for the partnership.”

According to The Salvation Army, having started on Monday, Walmart is offering customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. This option to donate will run through Dec. 31.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting Nov. 21.

The Salvation Army says they are adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.

Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

The expanded partnership will involve most Walmart stores across the country.

The Salvation Army says those shopping online can find their closest Angel Tree registry on their website, and can find more information or donate at RescueChristmas.org.

The Salvation Army says if someone needs service or knows of someone in need to visit SalvationArmyTexas.org for locations.

