AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Soon-to-be brides coming out to The Ruffled Cup’s annual bridal show, tasting and seeing what’s being offered when it comes to wedding cakes.

“I always tell my brides that people come to weddings for two reasons. To see you in your dress and eat a slice of wedding cake. So, we know how important it is for the cake to be perfect,” said Deanna Hurt, owner of The Ruffled Cup.

Hurt said at the annual bridal show, brides and their families can come out and see what the ruffled cup has to offer.

“We just give them the whole rundown of how we do the wedding cake, what separates The Ruffled Cup from our competitors and let them make their choice there,” said Hurt.

Hurt added picking a wedding cake can be stressful and said the bridal show is a casual thing to do on a Sunday with no obligation.

At Sunday’s bridal show on top of meeting and greeting with cake decorators and cake tasting, there was also a charcuterie by Sweets and Meats and a complimentary mimosa bar and the event ended with a cake dive for the opportunity to win a free wedding cake.

Hurt said typically 50 to 75 soon-to-be brides turn out for the event and said brides do book cakes the day of the bridal show.

“Maybe 10 to 15 to 20 even brides will book with us that day and if not today, they will work with us later down the line,” added Hurt.

Hurt said it’s a great feeling to be selected to be a part of someone’s big day.

If you booked your wedding cake at the bridal show, you get free delivery on the day of the event.

“We know how important the wedding cake is to people and we know that are trusting us with that service and it means a lot to us and we put our heart into everything we do here. And we know a wedding cake is a big deal, so we try to make it as perfect as we can,” said Hurt.

Hurt said tons of preparation goes into the show from advertising the event to making the cakes the brides will taste and cleaning the shop. She added as well talking to other vendors who would like to promote their wedding deals.

Hurt said it is all worth it in the end.