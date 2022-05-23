AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a Facebook post, The Ruck Up, a charity organization, is hosting their 4th annual “Memorial Day Hike” at Palo Duro Canyon on May 29. There will be a briefing at 7 a.m. at Walmart on 1701 N 23rd St in Canyon.

The organization also stated that they will host a celebration after the hike around 1 p.m. at the Foxland Event Center in Canyon. There will be food, drinks, a bounce house, and a silent auction. They have 35 items up for auction. All proceeds will go to the Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventures and the Amarillo Chapter of Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

The charity organization said that it started as an effort to help the community, especially those who served in the military.

For more information, visit The Ruck Up Facebook Page.