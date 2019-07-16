The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo getting a new look

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will soon be torn down and a new one will be going up.

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families who come to Amarillo with kids who need medical care from all over the country.

Currently, it is filled with moving boxes and memories of those families who have stayed in the house.

The 12 room house will be torn down in less than a month but a new one will be taking its place in the same location.

“We enjoy the neighbors we love this community and we’re in about a five-minute drive of both of the major area hospitals,” Luke Oliver, Marketing and Communications Manager, said.

Currently, the house is vacant and families the non-profit would normally house are staying at the Winchester Apartments.

Employees say its bitter-sweet to see the house go but they are excited about the change.

“Our house has served us well for the past 36 years we’ve provided more than 70,000 nights to families with sick kids but unfortunately the house was not built for future opportunity. we’ve had a lot of structural and mechanical issues,” Oliver said.

The new house will be two stories with 14 rooms and is expected to have newer appliances.

“We’re going to build a structure that’s going to be more environmentally friendly it’s going be able to be more ADA compliant,” Oliver explained.

Employees and volunteers said the new house will make lives easier for everyone.

“We want to be able to provide the best comfort the best hospitality the best support the best amenities to our families and with a new house we will definitely be able to achieve those goals,” Oliver said.

Employees say they hope to have the new house up and ready to start serving families within a year.

August, they plan on having a garage sale for some of the items they will no longer need.