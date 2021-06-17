The Randall County Sheriff’s Office recognizes 19 citizens at special ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Randall County Sheriff’s Office recognized 19 citizens at a special ceremony on June 17.
These men and women were recognized for having competed the RCSO Citizens Academy.
The academy focuses on the inner-workings of the sheriff’s office such as dispatch, patrol, and emergency services.
The academy is offered annually to those interested in learning more about the functions of the office.
