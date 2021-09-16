The Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds promotions celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony, at its offices, celebrating the promotion of members of the sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Bill Sheffield moved to the Lieutenant in the Training and Personnel Division and Sergeant Evelyn Townsend was promoted to Lieutenant of the Jail Division.

“You know everybody who’s here works together as a team and this is a team effort and every once awhile you get to promote and recognize them and bring them up and just the recognition of the hard work and dedication that they have,” said Chris Forbis Randall County Sheriff.