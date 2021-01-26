The Randall County Commissioners vote on new judge

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Randall County Commissioners voted on a new judge for the county.

Commissioners named former Precinct 1 Commissioner Christy Dyer as new judge.

She will continue as judge for the remaining 23 months in late Judge Ernie Houdashell’s term.

Judge Houdashell died late last year due to COVID-19 complications.

“We had 16 people, roughly 16 people apply, we interviewed four, I made the nomination, it was seconded to appoint Christy Dyer to finish out the judge’s 23 month, the rest of his term,” said Mark Benton, Randall County Commissioner PCT. 2

According to Benton, Dyer should be sworn in by mid-February.